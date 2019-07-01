Coty slides as turnaround plan includes $3bn writedown

Shares fell as much as 13% in New York as of 10.33am, the most intraday since November.

Coty is feeling pressure to make a change. Earlier in 2019, it took a $965m writedown on the value of the brands it agreed to purchase from Procter & Gamble in 2015, including Covergirl and Clairol.

Coty shares have lost more than half of their value since that deal was announced.

Meanwhile, rival cosmetics companies have been rapidly acquiring hot new brands as they search for the next big hit, often picking labels that attract younger, trendier shoppers.

“The $3bn dollar impairment is a confirmation that they realise some brands have suffered beyond recovery,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Deborah Aitken. “A $3bn writedown of underperforming brands, which follows a recent near $1bn writeoff, won’t be the end-game in the vulnerable consumer mass-beauty segment.”

As part of the turnaround plan, Coty will be divided into regional teams in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia Pacific. The company’s management will move to a new headquarters in Amsterdam, which it called “a cost-efficient and tax stable location”.

It did not specify if the restructuring would include job cuts, but the company said it would be “reducing organisational layers”, which could mean as much.