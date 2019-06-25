Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: The pricey, short-term deal Astral made to secure water

Astral’s commercial division MD, Andy Crocker, talks to Business Day TV about the company’ emergency water plan

25 June 2019 - 08:51 Business Day TV
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/ROBERT TSHABALALA
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/ROBERT TSHABALALA

Poultry producer Astral Foods has agreed to an “emergency” water arrangement with the local municipality that will allow it to operate as normal.

The company said in May that water-supply issues at its Standerton facility had already cost it at least R85m.

Astral’s commercial division MD, Andy Crocker, joined Business Day TV to discuss the plan.

Astral’s commercial division MD, Andy Crocker, talks to Business Day TV about the company’s emergency water plan

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Astral CEO blasts government priorities as water cuts halve production

Astral says worsening municipal infrastructure in the Lekwa municipality has led to water-supply interruptions at its plant there
Companies
21 hours ago

JSE lifts on positive global sentiment after Dow surges

The US Dow had its best day in four months on Tuesday, boosted by dovish US Federal Reserve comments
Markets
2 weeks ago

‘Collapsing municipality’ costs Astral Foods R85m, threatens jobs

The poultry producer says it has incurred multimillion-rand costs as Lekwa Municipality cannot render reliable water supply
Companies
3 weeks ago

Astral’s shares plunge on cost of water issues in Standerton

Poultry producer says the deterioration of the municipal water supply has worsened
Companies
4 weeks ago

JSE hovers near four-month low

A weaker rand is weighing on banks and retailers, although a slightly improved global mood is lifting Asian shares
Markets
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.