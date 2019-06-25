News Leader
WATCH: The pricey, short-term deal Astral made to secure water
Astral’s commercial division MD, Andy Crocker, talks to Business Day TV about the company’ emergency water plan
25 June 2019 - 08:51
Poultry producer Astral Foods has agreed to an “emergency” water arrangement with the local municipality that will allow it to operate as normal.
The company said in May that water-supply issues at its Standerton facility had already cost it at least R85m.
Astral’s commercial division MD, Andy Crocker, joined Business Day TV to discuss the plan.
Astral’s commercial division MD, Andy Crocker, talks to Business Day TV about the company’s emergency water plan
Or listen to the full audio: