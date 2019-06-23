France’s Carrefour takes steps to exit China with Suning.com deal

Paris/Singapore/Beijing — Carrefour , Europe’s largest retailer, took a decisive step on Sunday towards a full exit of the Chinese market by selling a majority stake of its activities in the country to Suning.com.

Carrefour, which has been in China since 1995, has spent years trying to fix a business where sales fell 5.9% to €4.1bn in 2018 amid fierce competition from local players and a buoyant online market.

The French retailer said in a statement it had agreed to sell 80% of its Chinese operations to Chinese group Suning.com for €620m.

The agreement includes several windows of opportunity to sell the remaining 20% stake it holds in the Chinese subsidiary, further indicating its intention to leave the market entirely.

“The stake acquisition will allow Suning.com to strengthen its brand, as well as boosting its marketing capabilities, food quality control and supply chain management in the fast-moving sector,” Suning.com said in a Chinese-language filing to the Shenzhen stock exchange on Sunday.

The deal with Suning.com also puts an end to preliminary talks Carrefour has held with Chinese tech giant Tencent over a potential sale of a minority stake in its local business.

“The talks that have started since January 2018 for the sale of a minority stake [in Carrefour China] to Tencent are over,” a spokesperson for Carrefour said. “However, the strategic business partnership with Tencent remains in place.”

Carrefour announced a partnership in 2018 with Tencent, which led to the opening of a store in Shanghai.