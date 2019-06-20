Walmart pays $282m to end long-running foreign bribery probe

Washington — Walmart ended a seven-year investigation by the US government over payments made to fast-track store openings in several countries by agreeing to pay more than $282m in penalties. Its Brazilian unit admitted to violating a federal anti-bribery law.

In parallel announcements on Thursday, the justice department and the Securities and Exchange Commission faulted the US’s largest retailer for not having controls in place to vet third-party companies it worked with to open stores in Mexico, China, Brazil and India. Walmart will pay about $138m in criminal penalties and $144m in disgorgement to resolve the SEC’s allegations.

WMT Brasilia pleaded guilty on Thursday to failing to keep accurate records, while the US parent reached a non-prosecution agreement with the justice department over violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA). The company will have a compliance monitor for two years as part of that accord.

“Walmart is committed to doing business the right way, and that means acting ethically everywhere we operate,” Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon said in a statement. “We’ve enhanced our policies, procedures and systems and invested tremendous resources globally into ethics and compliance, and now have a strong Global Anti-Corruption Compliance Programme.”

Largest foreign bribery case

The resolution, disclosed in court filings in Virginia and press releases, was a muted end to what was once seen as one of the largest foreign bribery cases launched by the US. While the penalty is about one-sixth of the $1.78bn levied against Petroleo Brasiliero in one of South America’s biggest corruption scandals, Walmart wound up spending about $1bn in legal fees and other costs related to the investigation.

Justice department and SEC officials said Walmart did not take necessary steps to avoid corruption.

“Walmart valued international growth and cost-cutting over compliance,” said Charles Cain, chief of the SEC’s FCPA unit. “The company could have avoided many of these problems, but instead Walmart repeatedly failed to take red flags seriously and delayed the implementation of appropriate internal accounting controls.”

Walmart disclosed possible violations in Mexico to the justice department and SEC in November 2011. The following year, the New York Times outlined details of allegations that the retailer paid some $24m to Mexican officials to win quick zoning changes, sidestep licenses and environmental permits and deflect opposition to open stores, turning Walmart into that country’s largest private-sector employer.

The Times article set off a resurgence of foreign bribery investigations, which had begun to accumulate court losses and gain corporate enemies who were pushing Congress to rein in prosecutors.

But the Walmart case posed challenges for investigators. Much of the conduct uncovered in Mexico, for example, could not be used as evidence because it was too old, according to the people familiar with the matter. So the government sought to build stronger cases in other countries. In Brazil and India, investigators found more recent examples of what they believed were improper payments, yet struggled to find examples of rampant misconduct in China, the people said.