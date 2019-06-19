Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tesco floats the idea of an upmarket store with fat margins

Britain’s biggest retailer considers a trial of a store that sells only its Tesco Finest range but will not disclose when or where a pilot will be launched

19 June 2019 - 18:38 James Davey
Picture: 123RF/PIOTR TROJANOWSKI
Picture: 123RF/PIOTR TROJANOWSKI

London — Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, is considering a trial of an upmarket convenience store under the “Tesco Finest” banner but has not disclosed when or where a pilot will be launched.

Tesco hosted a capital markets day for analysts and investors on Tuesday at which it presented a slide that flagged an opportunity for a Tesco Finest store concept with a 7% operating margin — significantly ahead of the group-wide target of 3.5%-4%.

The premium Finest range of grocery products is Tesco’s most expensive.

“Tesco Finest as a brand is one of the largest food brands in the country. We have a very high percentage of more upmarket customers,” CEO Dave Lewis told reporters on Wednesday.

“The opportunity to curate that range and bring new things in a more convenient outlet is something that we have tested, is something we’re interested in.”

But Lewis said Tesco is “not at a place where we are saying we’re going to open this shop or this many shops”.

The CEO said the point of the capital markets day was to share with investors a number of growth opportunities Tesco is actively looking at without giving specific details on timings. “No dates for any of the initiatives were given,” he said.

Centenary celebrations

News of Tesco’s new concept sent shares in upmarket food retailer Marks & Spencer down as much as 4.5% on Wednesday on competition fears.

In 2018, Tesco launched the Jack’s chain to compete with German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Other initiatives Tesco discussed on Tuesday include opportunities to sell more unique brands and online meal subscriptions, developing its Clubcard loyalty programme with a subscription model, setting up mini fulfilment centres at the back of stores for online grocery, and delivery robots.

Celebrating its 100th year, Tesco is deep into a recovery plan under Lewis after a 2014 accounting scandal capped a dramatic downturn in its fortunes.

He said in April that Tesco had met, or would soon meet, most of the turnaround goals he set in 2016, including a key margin target of earning 3.5p-4p of operating profit for every pound customers spend by the end of its 2019/2020 financial year.

Lewis said on Wednesday he did not issue a new margin target at the capital markets day. “We said there was more opportunity for us to lower cost and that gave us the opportunity to invest back in the customer offer [and] new propositions, or if none of those were available then the opportunity would be to improve margin,” he told reporters.
Reuters

Marks & Spencer’s turnaround still failing as profit falls 10%

M&S set out its latest turnaround plan, which followed a decade of failed reinventions, shortly after Archie Norman joined as chair in 2017
Companies
4 weeks ago

Brait reports R11.3bn loss for year to March

Brait speaks of a challenging year in both SA and the UK, with its stock falling 89%, partly due to its disastrous investment in British  retailer ...
Companies
1 day ago

British online fashion retailer Boohoo bucks subdued industry trend

The seller of own-brand clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products reports that group revenue rose 39% to £254.3m in the quarter to May 31
Companies
1 week ago

Atlantic Leaf buys UK industrial property

Real estate company takes a bet on property that services vehicle manufacturing
Companies
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.