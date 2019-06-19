Steinhoff seeks new debt extension as investors suffer further

Steinhoff International Holdings is seeking another extension to restructure almost $12bn of debt as the retailer strives to keep shop doors open and increase the value of some of its assets.

The South African retailer will probably miss a June 30 deadline for agreeing to a debt deal, the owner of Conforama in France and Mattress Firm in the US said in its 2018 annual report published late on Tuesday. Steinhoff needs time to prepare some divisions for an eventual sale that will enable it to repay creditors, the company said.

The way the debt restructuring has been put together “is to avoid fire sales and to rather give the company a few years to run the business and see what value it can get,” Charles Allen, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said on Wednesday.

Alongside the annual report, Steinhoff published its second set of full-year audited earnings in as many months. While the company reduced its loss by 70% to €1.2bn in the year through September, that was not enough to appease investors.

The shares slumped 6.1% as of 1.38pm in Frankfurt on Wednesday, extending the loss since the start of the crisis to 97%. The yield on the €800m of bonds due January 2025 was little changed.