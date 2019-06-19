Companies / Retail & Consumer

Imbalie Beauty misled investors, JSE says

The company, headed by Esna Colyn, has been public censured by the JSE for publishing information that was ‘incorrect and misleading’

19 June 2019 - 10:43 NICK HEDLEY
Imbalie Beauty CEO Esna Colyn. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Imbalie Beauty CEO Esna Colyn. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

AltX-listed Imbalie Beauty, which operates beauty and wellness chains including Dream Nails Beauty salons, has been reprimanded by the JSE for misleading investors.

"Imbalie Beauty failed to observe the highest standards of care when disseminating information into the marketplace as the published information was incorrect and misleading," SA’s main bourse said on Wednesday, referring to a 2018 announcement.

Imbalie Beauty said on March 1 2018 that the underwriters of its rights offer had taken up their rights and thus fulfilled their underwriting commitment.

However, the underwriters "only fulfilled their underwriting commitments on March 15 2018", the JSE said.

The exchange "has decided to impose this public censure" against Imbalie Beauty owing to the transgression of its listings requirements.

Imbalie Beauty’s share price has remained unchanged at 2c for nearly a year. That gives the company, led by CEO Esna Colyn since 2010, a market capitalisation of R27.7m.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Listing has just made Novus’s life miserable

Things have pretty much gone downhill since the company joined the JSE in 2015 at about R16 a share
Companies
1 day ago

Sugar suspension a bitter call for JSE

And unreliable financial information is cause for concern
Business
3 days ago

Naspers’s biggest shareholder considers selling down stake

Government Employees Pension Fund urged to reduce its Naspers shareholding
Companies
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

MultiChoice revenue rises to over R50bn for year to March

Companies

Motus lowers revenue guidance for year to end-June

Companies / Transport & Tourism

EDITORIAL: Tough times expose the corporate rot

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.