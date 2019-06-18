Companies / Retail & Consumer

Scandal-hit Steinhoff posts €1.2bn loss in delayed 2018 results

18 June 2019 - 22:52 Nqobile Dludla
UPDATED 18 June 2019 - 23:44
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DWAYNE SENIOR

South African retailer Steinhoff on Tuesday reported a €1.2bn ($1.34bn) loss for the 2018 fiscal year, in a much-delayed earnings report revealing the impact of an accounting fraud put at $7.27bn.

Steinhoff, which is also listed in Frankfurt, delayed the results after finding holes in its accounts in December 2017, shocking investors who had backed its reinvention from a small South African furniture outfit into a discount furniture retailer straddling four continents.

The owner of Mattress Firm in the US, Fantastic chains in Australia and Conforama in France said the loss came in at €1.2bn in the year ended September 2018 compared with a loss of €4bn in fiscal 2017, in the absence of huge writedowns.

Segmental operating profit from continuing operations and before capital items rose by 13% to €504m.

"During the reporting period the group and its operating entities had to deal with the consequences of the events at the Steinhoff parent company level. This had a severely negative impact on the group's operational results," the company said in its 328-page annual report posted on its website.

An investigation by auditor PwC released in March found eight people, including former Steinhoff executives, were involved in a complex scheme where potential intercompany transactions worth €6.5bn were fraudulently recorded as external income to prop up profits and hide costs in money-losing subsidiaries.

Shares in Johannesburg-listed Steinhoff, which have tumbled more than 97% since December 2017, closed more than 2% higher.

The retailer has delayed releasing 2017 and 2018 results several times as it waited for the findings of the PwC investigation and audit process of its external auditor Deloitte.

Reuters

Pepkor faces toughest trading conditions in its history

It is hard not to imagine that Pepkor management would cope better with the trading environment if it did not have to worry about what Steinhoff ...
Companies
1 week ago

Tongaat multimillion-rand bonuses ‘paid on basis of inflated profit’

Inflated profit scenario may be the biggest corporate scandal since Steinhoff
Companies
2 weeks ago

Former Steinhoff CEO Danie van der Merwe resigns from Pepkor board

He will be replaced by Steinhoff’s operations director Theo de Klerk from Wednesday
Companies
3 weeks ago

Steinhoff 2017 report exposes long list of conflicts of interest

Steinhoff International was run by a board of tight-knit people — too tightly knit, most would say
Companies
1 month ago

Steinhoff shares plunge on precarious outlook

The value of retailer’s assets dropped by about R250bn compared with 2016 figures
Companies
1 month ago

Steinhoff’s gaping R250bn hole threatens its existence

The much-delayed and highly anticipated 2017 financial accounts show Steinhoff's assets fell about a quarter of a trillion rand in the wake of the ...
Companies
1 month ago

Christo Wiese features widely in new Steinhoff report

Former Steinhoff boss referenced 72 times, mostly over related-party deals
Companies
1 month ago

