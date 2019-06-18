Brait scrapes together cash for R6bn bond repayment

Investment group Brait, in which billionaire Christo Wiese is the largest shareholder, is scraping together cash, mostly from its SA businesses, as a bond repayment of more than R6bn looms large in 2020.

The bond of £350m, issued when Brait was on an acquisition spree four years ago, is a convertible one, but with the group’s stock down more than three quarters since its issue, bondholders are unlikely to accept shares as payment.

Brait, in a change of strategy from mostly letting its investments keep the cash they generate, received nearly R798m in the year to end-March from those companies. This included interest, debt repayments and was nearly double the amount received the previous year.

Most of the funds, so far, have come from the group’s two biggest assets — gym chain Virgin Active and SA food manufacturer Premier, which owns consumer brands such as Snowflake flour, Blue Ribbon bread and Super C.

Brait will receive an additional R610m by the end of June from refinancing the debt of Virgin Active’s SA business.