Fashion house Chanel parades its independence as profits rise

Paris — Luxury fashion group Chanel, whose star designer Karl Lagerfeld died in February, reported higher annual sales and profits on Monday and once again reaffirmed its independence, stating it was not for sale.

The French fashion house, known for its tweed suits and quilted handbags, said its 2018 revenues rose 12.5% to $11.12bn, while net profits climbed 16.4% to $2.17bn.

Strong demand from wealthy Chinese consumers at home and overseas has fuelled higher sales and profits in the luxury industry, in spite of a trade dispute between the US and China.

Chanel enjoyed growth across all of its markets in 2018, led by Asia-Pacific where sales rose 19.9%, compared to a 7.8% rise in Europe and 7.4% in the Americas region.

The label’s move in 2018 to release its financial results for the first time since it was founded in 1910 by Coco Chanel fuelled speculation the group was preparing for a sale, despite its consistent denials.

CFO Philippe Blondiaux again said that the company was not for sale and was not planning a stock-market listing.

“We've got to live with the fact that we are one of the most desirable brands in the market. These rumours will unfortunately keep coming back on a regular basis,” said Blondiaux.

“Chanel needs to remain independent in order to have the freedom to make choices that go against the grain, such as no longer using exotic animal skins, or by harmonising prices,” he said.

The group is under pressure to show it can reinvent itself after Lagerfeld's death, at a time when many rivals are banking on star designers to stand out from the crowd.