Reckitt Benckiser turns to PepsiCo executive to tackle faltering growth

Analysts welcomed the appointment, saying the new CEO would inject a fresh perspective to a company facing industrywide challenges to growth, though some said it raised doubts about the fate of Reckitt’s restructuring plan.

The appointment is the latest in a series of external hirings as major consumer goods groups look to make up ground lost to smaller brands that have done a better job selling online and connecting with millennials on social media, while also facing investor pressure to boost efficiency.

Analysts had tipped Reckitt’s health division operations chief Aditya Sehgal and hygiene home president Rob de Groot as potential internal successors to Kapoor.

In the end, Narasimhan’s experience running large-scale consumer businesses in developed and emerging markets helped him beat 60 candidates reviewed for the job, Reckitt Benckiser chairman Chris Sinclair said.

‘Great perspective’

“He has great perspective, but first and foremost we saw him as a consumerist and a consumer marketer and that’s what set him apart,” Sinclair said.

At PepsiCo, the chief commercial officer position held by Narasimhan will now be filled by the company’s Greater China CEO Ram Krishnan, the US drinks maker said.

As well as industry challenges, Reckitt has faced company-specific setbacks in recent years, including a safety scandal in South Korea, a failed product launch and a cyber attack.

Kapoor launched a restructuring plan, dubbed RB 2.0, to split the group into two business units — one for health and one for hygiene and home products — under the same parent company.

Reckitt said on Wednesday Narasimhan would be charged with delivering the plan, due to be completed in 2020, but some analysts suggested he might have other ideas.