British online fashion retailer Boohoo bucks subdued industry trend

London — British online fashion group Boohoo bucked a tough retail market with robust sales growth in its latest quarter as its offer of cheap clothing, delivered quickly, chimed with shoppers.

Boohoo, which sells own-brand clothing, shoes, accessories and beauty products, said on Wednesday that revenue rose 39% to £254.3m in its first quarter, the three months to May 31. The group achieved strong revenue growth across all geographies, with UK sales up 27% and international up 56%. Its gross margin was 55%.

Founded just 14 years ago in Manchester, Boohoo grew fast, listing in 2014 and buying the PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal brands in 2017. The group is tapping into a generation of younger consumers who shop on mobile phones and share fashion tips through social media.