Adidas shares slide as traders say top investor GBL plans to cut stake

London/ Berlin — Adidas shares fell 3% on Wednesday on news that one of the German sportswear company’s top shareholders, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL), was preparing to sell a portion of its near €4bn stake, three traders said.

Belgian investment firm GBL was placing a 10th its 7.5% holding, or 1.37-million shares, at €257.75 on the market for sale, a 1.7% discount to Tuesday’s closing price, the traders added. The sale is worth €353.1m.

GBL and Adidas, whose shares hit record highs on Tuesday, declined to comment.

Adidas is in the midst of a share buyback, planning to repurchase €3bn in stock between March 2018 and May 2021, which has gradually pushed up GBL’s relative stake.