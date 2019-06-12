Companies / Retail & Consumer

Adidas shares slide as traders say top investor GBL plans to cut stake

Belgian investment firm is preparing to place 10th of its shareholding on the market for sale

12 June 2019 - 19:31 Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Philip Blenkinsop
Picture: Reuters
Picture: Reuters

London/ Berlin — Adidas shares fell 3% on Wednesday on news that one of the German sportswear company’s top shareholders, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL), was preparing to sell a portion of its near €4bn stake, three traders said.

Belgian investment firm GBL was placing a 10th its 7.5% holding, or 1.37-million shares, at €257.75 on the market for sale, a 1.7% discount to Tuesday’s closing price, the traders added. The sale is worth €353.1m.

GBL and Adidas, whose shares hit record highs on Tuesday, declined to comment.

Adidas is in the midst of a share buyback, planning to repurchase €3bn in stock between March 2018 and May 2021, which has gradually pushed up GBL’s relative stake.

Adidas’s share price has more than doubled since GBL invested in the company as CEO Kasper Rorsted focused on improving profitability, expanding in North America and China and boosting online sales.

In GBL’s recent annual report, it said it intends not to have a single asset exceeding 15% to 20% of its portfolio. Adidas made up 17.5% of GBL’s portfolio at the end of March, with the stock's value surging to record highs in 2019.

On Wednesday morning, Adidas shares were down 2.6% at €255.4 and lagging the broader DAX index, which was down 0.5%.

GBL, founded by Belgium’s richest man Albert Frere, who died in December at the age of 92, first invested in Adidas in 2015 with the purchase of a 3% stake.

GBL also holds stakes in some of Europe’s biggest companies, including Pernod Ricard, LafargeHolcim and Total.

Reuters

What Walmart veteran Mitchell Slape means for Massmart

Slape will take over as CEO after he gets approval to work in SA
Companies
2 weeks ago

Walmart faces test in India after start-up challenges Flipkart discounts

Legal tussle comes just months after the country imposed stricter rules for foreign investment in e-commerce aimed at deterring predatory pricing
Companies
1 week ago

Tiffany cuts profit outlook on lower Chinese spending

Tourist-related sales in Americas down 25% from a year ago
Companies
1 week ago

Abercrombie dives most since 2000 as sales growth starts to wane

US retailer Abercrombie's shares fall as much as 25%, the most in almost two decades, while Canada Goose plunges 28%
Companies
1 week ago

Amazon edges Google out as world’s top brand

Research agency Kantar's 2019 100 ‘Top BrandZ report’ showed Amazon's brand value surged 52% to $315bn
Companies
1 day ago

GM and Volvo denied US tariff exemption for Chinese-made SUVs

Despite both companies saying the exemptions would fund plants and operations in the US, they are now obliged to absorb the new 25% tariff
Companies
1 week ago

Alibaba plans $20bn Hong Kong listing

The deal will give the e-commerce company a warchest to keep investing in technology
Companies
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Nike and Adidas join 173 US shoe retailers in call to avoid ‘catastrophic’ ...

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Blackstone in $19bn deal to buy US warehouse assets from Singapore’s GLP

Companies / Property

Adidas hauls Beyoncé on board

Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.