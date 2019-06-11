Nestlé in talks to extend plant-based burger partnership with McDonald’s

Zurich — Nestlé could expand its plant-based burger sales partnership with fast-food chain McDonald’s beyond Germany and is also looking for other partners, the Swiss food company says.

“McDonald’s is an exciting and big customer, but it is not the only option and we have quite good capacity to cope with a possible extension beyond Germany,” Marco Settembri, the CEO of Nestlé’s Europe, Middle East and North Africa business, said.

The market for meat substitutes could soar to $140bn over the next decade, according to Barclays, as many health- and climate-conscious consumers seek to reduce their meat consumption.

Nestlé launched its plant-based Incredible Burger in April under the Garden Gourmet brand in several European countries. The same month, McDonald’s started selling the patties as “Big Vegan TS” in its 1,500 restaurants in Germany.

Early results of the launch in Germany were promising, Settembri said, and Nestlé and McDonald’s were discussing next steps.