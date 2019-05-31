Companies / Retail & Consumer

Mr Price rethinks international strategy after leaving Australia

SA still contributes 91.9% of sales for the retailer, which is eyeing Poland and Nigeria, but with a somewhat jaundiced eye

31 May 2019 - 14:19 Nick Hedley
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Mr Price Group’s new CEO wants the retailer to take a new approach to offshore growth after the group pulled the plug on its fledgling Australian business and as it considers doing the same in Poland.

The clothing, sportswear and homeware goods retailer has, until now, preferred to take an organic but circumspect approach when entering new markets outside Africa. In 2003, it closed six test stores in Chile. In April, it decided to walk away from its Australian experiment, which was not generating healthy enough margins, said Mark Blair, who took over as group CEO in January.

Mr Price is also “having a hard look at Poland right now” to determine whether it makes sense to keep trying in that market, which it entered in 2018 under the watch of then-CEO Stuart Bird.

A number of SA firms, including landlords, have turned to the Polish market in recent years in search of growth. While some have found success, private hospital group Life Healthcare also said this week that it is reviewing its operations in the country.

Blair said Mr Price has previously entered foreign markets on an organic basis — with limited local expertise and infrastructure. That strategy “has proven challenging and distracting”. In the future, it would more likely enter markets via partnerships through which it can put its large cash pile to use.

At the end of March, Mr Price had cash and cash equivalents worth R3.2bn on its books, its financial statements show, but Blair said Mr Price does not want a deal that would require hefty debt funding.

He revealed that the group had made an offer for an offshore operator several years ago, but walked away from the deal as it was overvalued. It evaluated another recently but shied away from that one too.

Mr Price will not “take the beaten path” by buying assets that are in the market and in demand, or that offer “scale for the sake of scale”. It would prefer to invest in smaller businesses with growth potential, Blair said.

For now, Mr Price’s international business, including other African markets, remains relatively small — SA still contributes 91.9% of sales.

The group’s shares surged 9.8% to R194.96 on Friday afternoon after it said total revenue grew 5.8% to R22.6bn in the year to end-March. Retail sales increased 4.4%, or 1.6% on a comparable-stores basis, to R20.9bn.

Headline earnings per share rose 6.2% and the company raised its dividend per share by the same quantum, to 736.2c.

Blair said SA’s national election result was “generally favourable”. 

“Hopefully this could be the start of an upward swing in the retail cycle, but any improvements are expected to be gradual and we are therefore anticipating a very tough first half of the new financial year,” Blair said. “The second half should see an improvement due to the base effect and impact of internal initiatives coming through.”

Meanwhile, Blair said Mr Price is reconsidering whether it wants to be in Nigeria following an external review of those operations. The market is tough given difficulties with the repatriation of funds and local procurement.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Mr Price Group quits Australia

Retailer expects no material financial impact after exit of the Australian market
Companies
7 hours ago

Christmas and Black Friday fail to deliver for Mr Price

After a sales boom in December 2017 as South Africans celebrated the ousting of Jacob Zuma, last Christmas was flat for Mr Price
Companies
4 months ago

Mr Price warns that GDP growth is likely to remain muted

SA's third largest-retailer by market capitalisation expects to see structural reform to the economy only after the election
Companies
6 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Mr Price Group’s shares rally on annual results

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Retail trouble bubbling under Down Under

Companies / Retail & Consumer

The rise of ‘no-name brands’ as retailers look for new growth avenues

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.