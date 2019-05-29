Pepkor shares at six-month low on weak first-half results

Turnover in the six months to the end of March was up a lower than expected 7% to R35.3bn. Headline earnings reported a muted 3.4% improvement to 52.4c a share. CEO Leon Lourens described the results as commendable, given the circumstances.

“It’s not where we wanted to be but given the tough conditions, the results are commendable,” Lourens told analysts at a results presentation on Wednesday morning. He said the group had managed to maintain operating margins at 9.7%, and “in these difficult times that is an achievement”.

Sasfin analyst Alec Abraham said the results came in significantly below his bottom-line expectations for a 13% increase. “The like-for-like sales increase at the Pep and Ackerman’s chains of just 1.6% was particularly disappointing,” said Abraham, adding that it was an indication of just how tough trading conditions were.

The group targets the lower-income segment of the consumer market and has traditionally held up well during periods of weak economic growth when consumers tend to trade down. However, the prolonged slump in economic activity and high levels of unemployment have hit the group’s core market.

“People are not only trading down, they are falling out of the market altogether as they lose their jobs,” said Lourens, explaining that this means instead of monthly income of R6,000 many consumers were having to survive on social grants of R1,500 a month.