Grocery retailers should stop exclusive leases, inquiry hears

29 May 2019 - 19:29 Londiwe Buthelezi
The grocery retail market inquiry into the dominance of big national supermarket chains has recommended that both the landlords and retailers stop using exclusive lease agreements.

These controversial agreements prohibit rivals from setting up shop in the same retail centres and are widely viewed as being anticompetitive. 

The inquiry, which was commissioned by the Competition Commission in 2015,  published its preliminary report on Wednesday, finding that long-term exclusive lease agreements and the buying power possessed by bigger retail chains may be restricting competition in the sector.

Inquiry panel member Lulama Mtanga said they found that long-term exclusive lease agreements were prevalent in SA with some lasting up to 45 years.

The inquiry is yet to complete its final report, but once that is published  it wants big retailers such as Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Spar and their subsidiary to phase out exclusivity agreements entered into with landlords within three years.

“The enormous bargaining power that the national supermarket chains have over property developers and suppliers enables them to demand exclusive leases, low rentals from property developers and rebates from suppliers for which only they qualify,” said Mtanga in a media address on Wednesday.

The inquiry was established on October 30 2015 to investigate, among other things, the effects of big supermarket chains on small and independent retailers in townships and informal traders.

The war over exclusive rights to malls and shopping centres intensified in 2014 when retail giant Pick n Pay and Spar took their fight to stop Game from selling fresh food on their turf to court. The two lost their exclusive lease battles in different courts in 2016.

After receiving more than 500 submissions and hosting more than 80 round-table discussions and public hearings, the inquiry found that there were definitely features in the South African grocery retail sector that may prevent competition, including exclusive lease agreements.

Other concerns were spaza shops’ and smaller retailers’ inability to adapt to a changing competitive environment and a lack of regulatory intervention to support small and independent retailers.

“The inquiry is particularly concerned that the factors identified above have effectively excluded widespread participation in the retail sector in South Africa where barriers to entry should be low and participation possible,”  Wednesday’s preliminary report says.

Massmart loses long battle over exclusive leases in shopping malls

The Competition Tribunal has dismissed its complaint that Shoprite Checkers, Pick n Pay and Spar were taking part in anticompetitive behaviour
Companies
1 year ago

How big supermarket chains in southern Africa keep out small suppliers

Development programmes have had limited success because they are restricted in scale and scope, and lack regional perspective, writes Reena das Nair
Opinion
2 years ago

Panel appointed for market inquiry into lease agreement exclusivity

The Grocery Retail Sector Market Inquiry is aimed at examining if there are features in the grocery retail sector that lessen, prevent or distort ...
Companies
3 years ago

