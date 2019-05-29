Grocery retailers should stop exclusive leases, inquiry hears

The grocery retail market inquiry into the dominance of big national supermarket chains has recommended that both the landlords and retailers stop using exclusive lease agreements.

These controversial agreements prohibit rivals from setting up shop in the same retail centres and are widely viewed as being anticompetitive.

The inquiry, which was commissioned by the Competition Commission in 2015, published its preliminary report on Wednesday, finding that long-term exclusive lease agreements and the buying power possessed by bigger retail chains may be restricting competition in the sector.

Inquiry panel member Lulama Mtanga said they found that long-term exclusive lease agreements were prevalent in SA with some lasting up to 45 years.

The inquiry is yet to complete its final report, but once that is published it wants big retailers such as Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Spar and their subsidiary to phase out exclusivity agreements entered into with landlords within three years.

“The enormous bargaining power that the national supermarket chains have over property developers and suppliers enables them to demand exclusive leases, low rentals from property developers and rebates from suppliers for which only they qualify,” said Mtanga in a media address on Wednesday.