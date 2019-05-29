Abercrombie dives most since 2000 as sales growth starts to wane

New York — For apparel retailers, the plot has to unfold just right for investors to buy into the narrative. And by the market’s reaction on Wednesday, they clearly did not stick to the script.

A trio of companies posted historic stock declines on Wednesday: Abercrombie & Fitch, Canada Goose Holdings and Michael Kors owner Capri Holdings, together erasing about $2.7bn in market capitalisation. For Abercrombie, weakening sales cast doubt on the company’s affirmation that it’s in the midst of a sustained rebound.

Capri trimmed its sales outlook for the year amid foreign currency weakness and lower revenue from wholesale. At Canada Goose, a slowdown sparked concerns that its era of rapid growth may be coming to an end.

“Any chink in the armour is a devastating story, which is what you’re seeing today,” said Alex Arnold, a managing director of the consumer practice at investment bank Odeon Capital. Investors are sensitive to any signs of trouble with Abercrombie and Capri as both companies adopt new strategies, he said.

Abercrombie shares fell as much as 25%, the most in almost two decades, while Canada Goose plunged 28%, the most since it went public in 2017. Capri declined as much as 12%.

The results further underscore how 2019 is shaping up to be a challenging year for retailers, despite an unemployment rate that’s hovered near record lows and high consumer confidence. A number of pitfalls are emerging, from US tariffs on Chinese imports to unpredictable weather, as well as shoppers’ ongoing migration online.

Asia key

Abercrombie’s latest quarter showed same-store sales growth slowed for its teen-focused Hollister unit, while the company continues to close flagship locations. That outweighed a better-than-expected performance at its namesake brand. While Abercrombie still projects the key measure of comparable sales to rise in the low-single digits this year, the stock performance clearly shows investors’ scepticism.

CEO Fran Horowitz said Asia is key to regaining the company’s momentum, saying that signs to an improving overseas business will start emerging again at the end of the year.

“We need to get a little closer to the Asian customer and understand that consumer behaviour better than we do today,” Horowitz said in an interview.