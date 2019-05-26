French grocery chain Casino on the ropes after long battle with hedge fund

Paris — The parent company of French grocery chain Casino insisted on Friday that there would be no consequences for some of the country’s best-known supermarket brands after it filed for bankruptcy protection following a long battle with hedge funds.

Rallye, whose subsidiary Casino also owns top French high-street supermarket brands such as Monoprix and Franprix, said it had sought bankruptcy protection to renegotiate its €3bn debt load with creditors.

Following trading suspensions the day earlier, Rallye shares lost almost half their value on Friday, plunging 42% on the Paris stock exchange to trade at €3.20.

But Rallye said that Casino as well as sports chain Go Sport, which it also owns, “were not concerned” by the proceedings, which involved only the majority shareholder.

As a consequence, Casino shares surged by more than 9.2% on the Paris stock exchange to €30.46. But since March, Casino shares are still down more than 30%.

Both the parent company and its subsidiary have been under attack on the markets by hedge funds who regard an opaque and complex shareholder structure as a major weakness. Funds adopted short-selling positions on the shares, effectively betting the share price would fall.

Rallye owns 51.7% of Casino, which is controlled through a complex holding structure by French businessman Jean-Charles Naouri.

Casino, which employs 220,000 people worldwide, also has outlets in Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil as well as its French businesses.

Rallye said that “following the persistent and massive speculative attacks” against its shares, the bankruptcy protection would “ensure the integrity of the group and improve their debt profile in a stable environment”.