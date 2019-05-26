Companies / Retail & Consumer

Fifteen Cornwall to 'keep the light burning' as Jamie Oliver's restaurants close

The social enterprise — a business that seeks to do good — and operates under a franchise, is not part of the chain now in administration

26 May 2019 - 20:14 Reuters
A cyclist rides past the Jamie's Italian restaurant in Cardiff, the UK, May 21 2019. Picture: MATTEW HORWOOD/GETTY IMAGES
A cyclist rides past the Jamie's Italian restaurant in Cardiff, the UK, May 21 2019. Picture: MATTEW HORWOOD/GETTY IMAGES

By Sarah Shearman

London — The head of a restaurant in southwest England set up by Jamie Oliver to train unemployed young people as chefs has vowed to “keep the light burning” after the celebrity chef’s restaurant chain went into administration.

Fifteen Cornwall is a social enterprise — a business that seeks to do good — and operates under a franchise, meaning it is not part of the chain now in administration.

Its CEO Matthew Thomson described the closure of several restaurants with the loss of 1,000 jobs as a “tragedy” and said it was a “very, very challenging time” for the industry.

“Jamie is still doing some fantastic work and it is a real tragedy to hear about his restaurants today. We are committed to his vision still operating the same model he gave us 13 years ago,” Thomson  said..

The venture was set up in 2006, four years after Oliver founded his first restaurant, Fifteen London, with a high-profile TV documentary charting the highs and lows of the endeavour. Fifteen London reinvested its profits in its training scheme, which helped 500 apprentices, several of whom went on to become Michelin-starred chefs.

The model of hiring and training disadvantaged people typically excluded from the workforce has been replicated by many other social enterprises since, solving a range of problems from homelessness to hunger.

With people eating out less in Britain, increased competition and a squeeze on margins due to wage increases, Thomson said the past two years have been very hard for the business, which has trained about 130 chefs.

Two other Fifteen restaurants were launched in Amsterdam and Melbourne, but both have since closed. Thomson said he hoped to keep the brand going in Cornwall. The combined turnover of Fifteen Cornwall and the Cornwall Food Foundation which owns it was £3.7m in 2018, with the profits going towards training and community food projects, he said.

“We have no reason to drop the brand and are utterly committed and if we end up being the only Jamie Oliver restaurant in Britain we’ll be incredibly proud of that,” he said. “We hope there is a way through these dark days — we’ll do anything we can to keep the light burning.”

Oliver said he was “deeply saddened by this outcome” which has left about 1,000 people without jobs. Administrators KPMG did not disclose how many of those were at Fifteen London. A spokesperson for Oliver’s business group declined to give further details.

Thomson Reuters Foundation

‘Naked Chef’ Jamie Oliver’s restaurants go into administration

More than 1,000 jobs will be put at risk as British restaurants try and weather a brutal trading environment
Companies
5 days ago

Pret a Manger buys EAT as demand rises for vegetarian options

The high street sandwich chain will convert most of the EAT shops into Veggie Pret outlets
Companies
4 days ago

Amazon squares up to Uber with backing for UK food app Deliveroo

News of biggest online retailer buying into one of Europe’s fastest-growing tech companies hits shares of rivals
Companies
1 week ago

Famous Brands hit by Eskom and Brexit

The branded food services franchisor says earnings are set to fall by more than 20%
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.