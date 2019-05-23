Companies / Retail & Consumer

Surge in online sales boosts TFG Group

23 May 2019 - 14:30 Nick Hedley
TFG's brands include Foschini. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

Fashion retailer TFG says a surge in online sales helped it increase headline earnings by 12% in the year to end-March.

Online turnover grew 57.2% in the year and now accounts for 8.8% of group sales, according to TFG, whose brands include Foschini, Markham and Totalsports.

Of the group’s 29 brands, 23 are now available online, it said.

“The group continued to invest significantly in its online offering to customers, which enabled pleasing growth in online turnover across all three business segments.” In November 2018, TFG launched an e-commerce platform, called myTFGworld, with the aim of stimulating online shopping in SA. 

TFG said all three of its business segments — SA, the UK and Australia — “produced strong turnover growth in relation to their respective markets”.

Retail turnover across the group increased by 19.6% to R34.1bn, with local-currency turnover growth of 8.9% at TFG Africa, 31.3% at TFG London, and 58.3% at TFG Australia. TFG said group headline earnings rose 12% to R2.7bn.

The company said it would pay a final dividend of R4.50 per share, an increase of 7.1%.

“Our outlook for trading conditions remains subdued across all three of the group’s business segments with macro-factors creating uncertainty both in SA and the UK,” TFG said. But the group is confident it will “grow the businesses and market positioning in each of our countries of operation”.

It had authorised capital expenditure for digital transformation initiatives of R500m over the short to medium term. “Retail trade performance for the first six weeks of the new financial year is in line with management’s expectation,” it said.

Doug Murray stepped down as group CEO of the retailer in September 2018. He was replaced by Anthony Thunström, the former CFO.

TFG’s shares were up 1.9% at R178.72 on Thursday afternoon.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

