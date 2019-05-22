Lewis Group says changes to credit rules are boosting sales

Lewis Group says changes to SA’s credit-application rules are boosting revenues, with credit sales growth accelerating in the second half of the furniture retailer’s year to end-March.

The group said credit sales rose 8.1% in the year, with growth of 11.3% in the second half attributable to changes in the country’s affordability-assessment regulations.

“The changes in the affordability-assessment regulations, which enabled self-employed and informally employed individuals to again apply for credit, will continue to benefit sales into the new year,” the retailer said.

The changes had boosted the company’s traditional retail brands, which include Lewis, Best Home and Electric, and Beares.

Lewis reported an 18.4% increase in full-year headline earnings to R308.4m, and raised its total dividend by 17% to 234c a share.

Total revenue rose 12.4%, or 10.4% after adjusting for interest on credit-impaired accounts, to R6.1bn.

“The turnaround in the performance of Lewis Group’s traditional retail brands continued to gain momentum, while the group has also started to reap the benefits of its strategy of diversification across market segments and retail channels,” it said.

Merchandise sales were boosted by the acquisition of United Furniture Outlets (UFO) and by INspire, the group’s new omni-channel home-shopping retailer.

Lewis, which has no borrowings, said its “strong sales growth trend experienced in the second half is expected to continue into the new financial year”.

“Other revenue is expected to recover in line with the turnaround in the performance of the traditional business,” it said.

UFO’s new stores are “trading well” and the chain has “extensive expansion opportunities”, while the INspire business is expected to reach break even in coming months.

