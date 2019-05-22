AB InBev targets total investment of $400m in Nigerian brewery

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world's largest brewer, expects the total investment in its new brewery at Sagamu in Nigeria, to be up to $400m, CEO Carlos Brito said on Wednesday.

The $250m brewery had already started operation and capacity would be expanded in phases, Brito said at a media briefing in Johannesburg, without giving a timeline for the next phase.

"Nigeria (is) becoming a more important market as we grow (there)," he said.

"We're growing double digits, we didn't grow in the past as fast because we were lacking capacity and now that we have capacity, strong brands and (a) great group of people we're challenging the status quo there."

Reuters