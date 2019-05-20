Soaring costs dent Pioneer Foods’ half-year earnings

Pioneer Foods, which makes Sasko breads and Ceres juices, says earnings fell in the six months to end-March as costs rose faster than sales.

Adjusted headline earnings declined 15% to R506m even as revenue rose 11.5% to R11bn. The cost of goods sold jumped 14%.

“Increased operating costs were driven by the considered investment in future growth capabilities, as well as the higher cost of fuel, impacting distribution and energy-related cost elements,” Pioneer said.

The group kept its interim gross dividend unchanged at R1.05 per ordinary share.

Pioneer said sales volumes were 2.7% higher in the six-month period, but excluding the recently acquired Wellingtons and Lizi’s businesses, revenue grew 7.9% with volumes up 1.3%.

“This represents a credible top-line performance in the significantly constrained local consumer market with consequent competitive pressures,” the group said.

Revenue growth was driven by “sound volume growth” in key product categories, including bread, wheat, rice, beverages, cereals in the UK and sausage rolls in Nigeria.

Total basket inflation of 6.6% was ahead of overall consumer price inflation in SA.

“Volume declines in maize and cereals constrained further revenue growth,” Pioneer said.

The group said it gained market share in SA.

The trading environment will remain tough, with pressure on consumer demand and spending, it said.

Cost inflation in key raw materials and other operational input costs “remains present although it is starting to level off”.

Given that it remains difficult to pass on higher costs to consumers, pressure on operating margins is expected to continue.

“The group will continue efforts to optimise costs and efficiencies while ensuring its brands remain available and relevant to customers and consumers, thus strengthening the base for continued growth,” it said.

