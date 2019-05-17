Companies / Retail & Consumer

Richemont lifts dividend 5% as online platforms boost sales

Richemont chair Johann Rupert says group sales rose 27%, ‘reflecting growth across all business areas and distribution channels’

Johann Rupert. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Richemont has hiked its dividend for the year to end-March by 5% after the luxury goods company’s online platforms boosted annual sales. 

The group recently made a foray into the online-distributors market with the acquisitions of luxury and fashion retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) and pre-owned watch platform Watchfinder.

The year to March was “one of transition and consolidation”, said Richemont chair Johann Rupert. Richemont’s brands include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

Group sales rose 27% to €14bn, “reflecting growth across all business areas and distribution channels”, Rupert said.

YNAP’s sales rose “at a double digit rate”.

Excluding YNAP and Watchfinder, group sales grew 8%.

Operating profit rose 5% to €1.9bn, falling slightly short of analyst expectations.

“Most of our markets were in positive territory, led by double digit increases in the US and in all the main markets of Asia Pacific,” Rupert said.

Profit for the year rose to €2.8bn, including a post-tax noncash gain of €1.4bn on a revaluation of YNAP shares.

The board proposed a dividend of Sf2 ($1.98) per share, from Sf1.90 the previous year.

Rupert said Richemont’s discussions with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba are progressing. In October 2018, the group announced plans to establish a joint venture with Alibaba to extend the in-season offerings of YNAP to Chinese consumers.

