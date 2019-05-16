Dis-Chem says employee strike cost it more than R75m

Dis-Chem Pharmacies says a strike by employees that lasted nearly five months shaved up to R76.4m off its profits in the year to end-February.

“Unfortunately, the industrial action which began mid-November last year heavily impacted the group’s performance,” CEO Ivan Saltzman said in a statement.

“The demands by the union were unreasonable considering the economic climate and the nature of the industry in which we operate.”

The retailer said on Thursday its headline earnings in the year rose 7.4% to R734.7m. The strike resulted in direct costs of R50.4m, partly because of increased security and legal costs, and indirect costs of between R22.3m and R26m, Dis-Chem said.