Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pepkor’s profit flattered by R500m provision in 2018

The retailer took a knock in the previous interim period for exposure to guaranteed loans for an executive share scheme

BL PREMIUM
13 May 2019 - 05:03 Ann Crotty

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.