Clover says it will return to profits in year to June

Clover, which makes dairy-based foods and beverages, says it will return to profits in the year ending June 2019 after making its first annual loss in more than a decade in the prior year.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-June will probably be more than 180.5c higher than the headline loss per share of 23.1c previously, Clover said on Friday.

The prior year’s loss came after the company wrote off a loan to its then recently unbundled subsidiary, Dairy Farmers of SA.

Clover, which could be bought out by a consortium led by Tel Aviv-based Central Bottling Company, said on Friday that trading conditions in the retail and fast-moving consumer goods sectors had worsened in the months leading up to SA’s elections.

“Despite this, Clover continued to increase its market shares in various categories on the back of marketing investment and additional trade support. This will bode well for future performance,” it said.

Clover’s spreads and margarines, which were launched in March, “were well received by the trade” although price increases have been delayed. A fire at its Estcourt powder factory in March “had a significant impact on the availability of cream” as it could not produce skimmed milk powder.

“This has, in turn, impacted production of certain highly profitable products”. However, the company said it was insured for the damaged assets and lost profits.

Clover said income from services “has come under pressure” due to lower volumes at one of its principals and the loss of a distribution contract. While a new principal had signed up, “efficiencies and the full financial impact of the contract” will only be realised in the next financial year.

The group had also signed a new five-year agreement with Danone Southern Africa to provide warehousing and distribution services from July. The deal is worth more than R400m, Clover said.

Clover’s shares were 0.3% down at R22.80 on Friday afternoon.

In February, the company said a consortium, led by Central Bottling Company, had offered to acquire all its issued shares at R25 a piece. Investment company Brimstone caved in to pressure from pro-Palestine activist group Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions SA and exited the consortium.

