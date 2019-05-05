Takealot opens scores of collection facilities countrywide

South Africans can add some theatre to their shopping as the country’s largest online retailer, Takealot, launched more than 25 collection facilities across the country on Friday.

The flagship Takealot pickup point at the New Road off-ramp in Midrand spans the N1, Africa’s busiest highway, with its specialised spiral conveyor system, allowing motorists travelling in both directions to easily collect their online orders.

“Establishing the Midrand collection facility at this location provides an added layer of convenience for our Gauteng customers,” Takealot CEO Kim Reid told Business Day.

“Ultimately we aim to convert around 10% of orders from the greater Johannesburg area to collections for Takealot and Superbalist.”

The Naspers-owned retailer said the points would allow shoppers to order online, pick up their products when it suits them from the various collection points, and drop off returns nationwide.

As with the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon, Takealot has built up a considerable logistics business.