Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Sars boss may be trapped aboard Shoprite for months

Edward Kieswetter may be stuck as independent director until Wiese’s deferred shares issue is finalised

02 May 2019 - 05:37 ANN CROTTY
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FINANCIAL MAIL
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FINANCIAL MAIL

Edward Kieswetter, who has been untangling himself from corporate positions ahead of taking over the SA Revenue Service (Sars), may have to stay on Shoprite’s board for several months while the high-profile proposal to repurchase deferred shares owned by Christo Wiese is being finalised.

Kieswetter, who as the lead independent director on the Shoprite board would have been responsible for leading the independent board’s deliberations on the proposed repurchase, told Business Day on Tuesday that he had sent a letter of resignation to Wiese, who is Shoprite chair.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article: Sars boss may have to stay on Shoprite board

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

Shoprite plans to reduce Christo Wiese’s control

The proposed transaction will see Wiese’s controlling stake in the group reduced from about 42% to 17.8%
Companies
1 week ago

New Sars commissioner faces tough challenge as budget figures disappoint

SA could see a bigger consolidated fiscal shortfall of 4.8% of GDP compared with the 4.2% the Treasury projected for 2018/2019
Economy
12 hours ago

New Sars boss Edward Kieswetter sets his sights on state capture

Edward Kieswetter has his work cut out for him as new SA Revenue Service commissioner: ridding the institution of rot, restoring morale, and ...
Features
3 weeks ago

Trevor Manuel sues EFF for defamation in Kieswetter case

Former finance minister wants the party to remove offending statements about him from its website and for the court to declare the comments ...
National
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.