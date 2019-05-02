Sars boss may be trapped aboard Shoprite for months

Edward Kieswetter, who has been untangling himself from corporate positions ahead of taking over the SA Revenue Service (Sars), may have to stay on Shoprite’s board for several months while the high-profile proposal to repurchase deferred shares owned by Christo Wiese is being finalised.

Kieswetter, who as the lead independent director on the Shoprite board would have been responsible for leading the independent board’s deliberations on the proposed repurchase, told Business Day on Tuesday that he had sent a letter of resignation to Wiese, who is Shoprite chair.

