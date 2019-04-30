Companies / Retail & Consumer

Massmart appoints new finance chief

30 April 2019 - 09:12 Nick Hedley
Makro store in Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN/ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Makro store in Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN/ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Walmart-owned Massmart, the retailer whose brands include Makro and Game, says Mohammed Abdool-Samad will take over as its chief financial officer from August 1.

Abdool-Samad, currently Illovo Sugar’s finance chief, will succeed Johannes van Lierop, who said in February he was not available to extend his tenure with Massmart for personal reasons. 

From July, Van Lierop would remain at Massmart “until later in the year” in an advisory capacity to support Abdool-Samad through a handover period, Massmart said.

In 2018, Massmart’s revenue grew just 2.9% to R90.9bn and trading profit before interest and tax fell 16.8% to R2.5bn. Net earnings were down 35.4% to R868.7m.

The group has been struggling to grow volumes in the weak economy, while at the same time grappling with price deflation in some of the product lines.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

CHRIS GILMOUR: Massmart — annus horribilis for SA’s most diversified retailer

CEO Guy Hayward apologises for poor annual  results as group headline earnings fall 32% and the dividend is cut 40%
Opinion
1 month ago

Costs headache for Massmart as it negotiates tough economy

Rolling out new stores as a way to drive growth is an option, but must be done carefully, as there is the danger they will not generate enough revenue
Companies
1 month ago

Limping Game proves a loser for Massmart

Attempt to introduce supermarket-style items backfires
Business
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Public interest issues are pivotal to Clover deal

Opinion / Editorials

Edgars lives another day — in a dying retail sector

Business

Fintech's Zande Africa signs up 1,400-plus spaza shops

Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.