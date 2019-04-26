Pick n Pay’s finance chief to retire

Bakar Jakoet, Pick n Pay’s finance chief since 2011, is set to retire, the retailer said on Friday.

Jakoet, 62, will remain in the position until a successor is appointed, Pick n Pay said. Thereafter, he will serve in a non-executive capacity on the board.

“The board of directors is finalising the appointment of a successor and shareholders will be updated in due course,” Pick n Pay said.

The retailer’s chair, Gareth Ackerman, said: “Bakar’s contribution to the company over 34 years has been immense”.

“Bakar’s tenure as CFO has been invaluable over an extremely important period in our history.

“Although Bakar reached the technical retirement age a few years ago, we persuaded him to stay on for a while, and that has been very important for the company,” Ackerman said.

