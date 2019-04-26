Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pick n Pay says profits rose 20% thanks to SA business and better prices

The group says the performance of the SA business ‘mitigated some operating challenges experienced outside its borders’

26 April 2019 - 08:33 Nick Hedley
UPDATED 26 April 2019 - 11:45
Pick n Pay. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Pick n Pay. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Pick n Pay Stores says net profit rose by about a fifth in the financial year to March 3, even as its operations outside SA stumbled.

The group said its stores targeting SA’s lower-to-middle-income consumers performed well, while sales were also boosted by “a more competitive price position” and a better fresh-produce offering.

Thanks in part to promotions, Pick n Pay said selling prices were cut 0.3% in the year, while volume growth of 5.1% “represented its strongest underlying trading performance for many years”.

“Market-leading turnover growth was achieved without sacrificing earnings growth,” it said.

Profit after tax was R1.65bn in the 53-week period, versus R1.3bn in the prior 52-weeks. On a pro-forma basis, net profit was up 19.9% as turnover grew 7.1% and margins improved.

In SA, turnover grew 7.4% and profit before tax was up 23.8%. 

Bjorn Samuels, equity analyst at Argon Asset Management, said Pick n Pay posted “a good set of results”.

“Both total and like-for-like sales outperformed peers, indicative of market share gains,” Samuels said.

Rival retailer Shoprite said in February its half-year earnings fell, partly because of Angola’s currency crisis and minimal selling-price increases in SA. Sales from the group’s supermarkets in SA declined 0.5% on a like-for-like basis.

Selling price inflation in SA was expected to rise towards June, Shoprite said at the time.

High-end retailer Woolworths grew half-year food sales by 6.3%, or 4.2% on a comparable stores basis, mainly thanks to increased volumes. Prices rose 1.2%.

Pick n Pay declared a final dividend of 192c a share on Friday, bringing the total annual dividend to 231.1c per share, a 22.4% increase.

Despite the upbeat financial report, Pick n Pay’s shares were 2.4% lower at R69.97 at 12.30pm on Friday.

The group, led by former Tesco UK boss Richard Brasher since 2013, said the performance of the SA business — which trades under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands — “mitigated some operating challenges experienced outside its borders”.

Earnings from the rest of Africa fell 16.2%, “reflecting difficult economic conditions in Zambia and the once-off impact of currency devaluation in Zimbabwe”, Pick n Pay said.

The group added 110 net new stores in the period, while 103 stores were refurbished.

Value-added-services income, including from the group’s partnership with TymeBank, was up 41.5%.

Despite the weaker contribution from outside SA, Pick n Pay said it had started building a store in Nigeria, which would open in 2019, and it planned to open two more in that market.

“Over the past six years we have changed the trajectory of Pick n Pay,” Brasher said. “This has been a very good year.”

He said Pick n Pay would invest R2bn in the business in the financial year ahead, compared to R1.5bn in the 53 weeks to March 3.

It planned to invest in the Boxer business — which “can easily double in size” — in terms of store refurbishments, and in the Pick n Pay Express chain.

While the group would probably open more than 100 stores in the coming year, the industry’s store-growth race “has moderated”. Brasher said the grocery industry in SA was not yet efficient enough and food prices remained too high.

Samuels said that while Pick n Pay’s pre-tax margin improved to 2.4%, trending towards the long-term target of 3%, “we believe further margin expansion will be very difficult going forward”.

This was because retailers generally were struggling to keep expense growth below revenue growth.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Pick n Pay picks itself up in strong showing

Shoprite has been the market leader in central distribution, but Pick n Pay's hefty investment in its own central distribution network is now paying ...
Business
1 week ago

How retailers are cashing in on customer loyalty

More and more consumers are buying into the idea of loyalty programmes — and it’s paying off for retailers in terms of valuable information, as well ...
Features
3 weeks ago

The rise of ‘no-name brands’ as retailers look for new growth avenues

Retailers betting big on in-house products
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Pick n Pay finally turns the corner

Money & Investing

Pick n Pay picks itself up in strong showing

Business

Zimbabweans shop abroad amid claims of profiteering

Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.