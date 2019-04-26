Ann Crotty Writer-at-large
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Christo Wiese adamant on R3.5bn Shoprite share scheme

Shoprite founder and chair is not budging on the terms of a proposed share repurchase scheme

26 April 2019 - 05:10 ANN CROTTY
Christo Wiese. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Christo Wiese. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Shoprite founder and chair Christo Wiese is adamant there is no room for negotiation around the terms of a proposed share repurchase scheme that is set to net him R3.5bn.

Wiese’s comments come amid mounting opposition to the proposed 20-million Shoprite shares he will be granted in exchange for cancelling the 265-million deferred shares, which have no financial value but control 32.3% of the group’s votes. These deferred shares have given the retail mogul effective control of Africa’s largest grocer since 2000.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Christo Wiese not budging on Shoprite share scheme 

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

Christo Wiese speaks to Business Day TV about the Shoprite share matter.

Opposition to Shoprite’s Christo Wiese R3.5bn deal share deal mounts

Paying R3.5bn for what is considered a relatively low risk is being seen by shareholders and analysts as overly generous
Companies
20 hours ago

Shoprite investors brace for Christo Wiese’s R3.5bn payday

The keenly awaited transaction is expected to simplify the company’s voting-share structure
Companies
3 days ago

Shoprite plans to reduce Christo Wiese’s control

The proposed transaction will see Wiese’s controlling stake in the group reduced from about 42% to 17.8%
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Wiese to loosen grip on voting rights at Shoprite

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Inside the great Shoprite meltdown

Money & Investing / Results

Shoprite AGM: where exactly was Christo Wiese?

News & Fox

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.