Procter & Gamble beats profit and sales estimates with price hikes

Bengaluru — Higher prices and greater demand for its premium fabric care and beauty products helped Procter & Gamble exceed analyst estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Tuesday, even as grooming product sales were hurt by a stronger US dollar.

P&G, whose brands include Gillette and Olay skincare products, had raised prices on many products to make up for higher commodity and transportation costs that have rocked the consumer goods industry over the past year.

The higher prices have also helped P&G ease the impact of a stronger US dollar, with the world’s leading personal-care goods company getting more than half its sales from outside North America.

P&G reported a 5% rise in third-quarter organic sales, a keenly watched metric that excludes the impact of currency changes and mergers and acquisitions. Price hikes contributed two percentage points to organic sales growth.

“We’re seeing strength in consumption as we’re taking modest price increases, coupled with innovation,” CFO Jon Moeller said on a call to discuss earnings.