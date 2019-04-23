Majestic Wine mulls stripping down to being Naked online

London — Majestic Wine could sell its 200 or so branches in Britain as it shifts focus to its booming online business Naked Wines, the retailer said on Tuesday.

The announcement is the latest sign of the challenges facing Britain’s traditional store groups, with rising property taxes and sluggish consumer spending adding to competitive pressures from online rivals and discount chains.

Majestic, Britain’s largest specialist wine retailer, said in March it was looking to sell some assets, close stores and review its dividend, but did not say at that stage it might sell all of its UK stores.

Sky News reported earlier, citing unidentified sources, that Majestic had appointed investment bank Rothschild to seek potential buyers and also reached out to private equity firms to assess interest for a possible acquisition of its UK stores.

“While a total sale of Majestic Retail continues to be a potential option, it would be wholly unwise to pursue a single-track process and materially limit the potential value that can be realised to drive growth,” a company spokesperson said.