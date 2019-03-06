WATCH: How Clover’s deal is likely to play out

Branded consumer goods and beverages group Clover released its interim results on Tuesday, reporting a 4% rise in revenue and a 5% increase in headline earnings.

A consortium of companies, led by Israel-based Central Bottling Company (CBC), has offered Clover shareholders R25 per share in a deal seen as supportive of the government’s foreign direct investment drive, although there has been some criticism of the make-up of the consortium.

CEO Johann Vorster joined Business Day TV to talks about the numbers and to give an update on the deal.