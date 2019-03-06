News Leader
WATCH: How Clover’s deal is likely to play out
06 March 2019 - 11:57
Branded consumer goods and beverages group Clover released its interim results on Tuesday, reporting a 4% rise in revenue and a 5% increase in headline earnings.
A consortium of companies, led by Israel-based Central Bottling Company (CBC), has offered Clover shareholders R25 per share in a deal seen as supportive of the government’s foreign direct investment drive, although there has been some criticism of the make-up of the consortium.
CEO Johann Vorster joined Business Day TV to talks about the numbers and to give an update on the deal.
Clover CEO Johann Vorster talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
Or listen to the full audio: