WATCH: What was behind Massmart’s slump

01 March 2019 - 11:43 Business Day TV
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Retailer Massmart reported its annual results on Thursday. Recording a slump of more than 31% in headline earnings.

The slump is due to lower-than-expected sales and a higher expense growth. As a result, the group has slashed its dividend by more than 40% to 208c.

CEO Guy Hayward joined Business Day TV to give the nitty-gritty behind the numbers.

Massmart CEO Guy Hayward talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s full-year results

Or listen to the full audio:

