WATCH: What was behind Massmart’s slump
01 March 2019 - 11:43
Retailer Massmart reported its annual results on Thursday. Recording a slump of more than 31% in headline earnings.
The slump is due to lower-than-expected sales and a higher expense growth. As a result, the group has slashed its dividend by more than 40% to 208c.
CEO Guy Hayward joined Business Day TV to give the nitty-gritty behind the numbers.
Or listen to the full audio: