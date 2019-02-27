Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Why Shoprite’s earnings dropped for the first time in 10 years

27 February 2019 - 12:10 Business Day TV
Shoprite storefront. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Shoprite released its interim results on Tuesday, reporting a 24% plunge in diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) due to supply challenges in the domestic market and currency devaluation in Angola.

As a result, the interim dividend has been cut by 24%, to levels last seen in 2016.

Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s  results.

