WATCH: Why Shoprite’s earnings dropped for the first time in 10 years
27 February 2019 - 12:10
Shoprite released its interim results on Tuesday, reporting a 24% plunge in diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) due to supply challenges in the domestic market and currency devaluation in Angola.
As a result, the interim dividend has been cut by 24%, to levels last seen in 2016.
Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s results.
Or listen to the full audio: