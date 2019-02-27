Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: What lies ahead for Cashbuild in 2019

27 February 2019 - 12:15 Business Day TV
Cashbuild sales assistant Moses Mohlala holds up tins of paint. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Building materials retailer Cashbuild released its interim results on Tuesday.

The group’s revenue is up 3%, but this was offset by a 7% increase in operating expenses, resulting in an 11% drop in earnings.

The company said it will continue its store expansion, relocation and refurbishment strategy.

Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager joined Business Day TV to share his perspective on the numbers.

