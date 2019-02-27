News Leader
WATCH: What lies ahead for Cashbuild in 2019
27 February 2019 - 12:15
Building materials retailer Cashbuild released its interim results on Tuesday.
The group’s revenue is up 3%, but this was offset by a 7% increase in operating expenses, resulting in an 11% drop in earnings.
The company said it will continue its store expansion, relocation and refurbishment strategy.
Cashbuild CEO Werner de Jager joined Business Day TV to share his perspective on the numbers.
Or listen to the full audio: