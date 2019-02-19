Danone upbeat on 2019 despite disappointing margins

Danone CEO Emmanuel Faber told analysts the company’s loss-making organic fresh produce division Earthbound Farms was under “intense strategic scrutiny.”

There has already been speculation that Danone could sell Earthbound Farms, which it inherited when it bought WhiteWave. Danone aims to boost margins via WhiteWave because of its generally affluent clientele.

For 2019, Danone is targeting like-for-like sales growth of around 3% and an operating margin above 15%. The company said this meant it was on track to deliver on 2020 goals for an operating margin above 16% of its sales and like-for-like sales growth of 4-5% .

Danone's like-for-like sales in 2018 rose 2.9% to €24.651bn , up from 2.5% in 2017 and slightly above analysts’ estimates for 2.8% .

Fourth-quarter sales growth alone accelerated to 2.4% from 1.4% in the third quarter, beating analysts’ expectations of 1.5% growth. The strong performance included robust sales at the group’s water division and medical nutrition business.

But the 2018 operating margin, up 51 basis points to 14.45% of sales, was below expectations for 14.64%.

Sales of Danone’s Early Life Nutrition products in China fell around 10% in the quarter due to a lower birth rate and tougher year-ago comparables, but this was less than the 20% decline in the third quarter.

China is an important source of growth for Danone, contributing about 30% of sales of the Early Life Nutrition business, which makes infant formula.

Danone reiterated it expected this business in China to return to growth in the second half of 2019. For the full year, sales should be flat in China.

In September 2018, Danone announced measures in Morocco to regain consumers’ trust, including price cuts. Fourth-quarter sales in Morocco were down 35%, but Danone expects to benefit from more favourable comparables from April 2019.

The boycott in Morocco started via social media in 2018 over what protesters said were unfair prices set by big companies.

