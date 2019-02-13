Nestlé set to sell first Starbucks coffee under $7.15bn deal

Vevey — Nestlé will sell Starbucks-branded coffee at grocery stores and online in Europe, Asia and Latin America from this month as it seeks to increase its lead over rivals such as JAB.

After last year’s $7.15bn cash deal for exclusive rights to sell the US chain’s coffees and teas, Nestlé will start selling Starbucks-labelled coffee beans, roast and ground coffee, and single-serve capsules for its Nespresso and Nescafé Dolce Gusto coffee makers.

These will be available at grocery stores and online in 14 markets, including Belgium, Brazil, Chile, China, Mexico, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain and Britain, with more markets following later this year, the world’s biggest food group said on Wednesday.

Asked whether the launch of Starbucks Nespresso capsules would help Nespresso return to double-digit growth, Patrice Bula, executive vice-president and head of strategic business units, marketing, sales and Nespresso, told a media briefing: “Yes, I hope so, yes. We have huge ambitions.”

He said he was also confident of accelerating Nestlé’s strong US coffee business that was boosted by the Starbucks deal and saw strong potential in markets like India and China. “It is a landmark for us, a new growth platform, a moment where we can accelerate in the premium segment.”