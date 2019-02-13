Companies / Retail & Consumer

Booze, drugs and DIY boost Spar in difficult economy

Along with the rise in liquor sales and a contribution by S Buys, Spar also benefited from the performance of its building material chain, Build It

13 February 2019 - 14:20 Larry Claasen
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Robust liquor sales and the inclusion of the pharmaceutical distribution business it bought in 2018 year boosted grocery retailer Spar Group in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Spar said on Tuesday total sales increased 8.2% to R36.5bn for the 17 weeks to end-January 27. This growth was in part, driven by a 19% surge in liquor sales and the contribution of pharmaceutical distributor S. Buys for the first time.

Though it said the 7.6% rise in sales for its South African operation “reflected weak consumer spend,” its performance was comparatively stronger than its rival Shoprite, which saw sales for its local operations rise 3.18% for the quarter to end-December.

Along with the rise in liquor sales and the contribution coming from S Buys, Spar also benefited from the performance of its building material chain, Build It, which increased sales 10.3%.

Spar’s Irish chain increased turnover 8.4% when measured in euros. This operation’s growth was driven in part by the acquisitions of 4 Aces Wholesale and Corrib Foods businesses, which were bought in 2018.

Its operations in Switzerland did not fare as well, with difficult local conditions seeing sales fall 1.5% when measured in Swiss Francs. Spar said that aside from difficult trading conditions, its results were also affected by the disposal of some of its corporate-owned stores.

The group said its results for the half-year to end-March would be released on or about May 15.

claasenl@businesslive.co.za

Investors shave R15bn off Shoprite after dire report

Shares slump to  biggest one-day drop since 1999
Companies
13 days ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Spar’s expansion in northern Europe proves fruitful

Ireland and Switzerland provide a steam of foreign currency, with 32% of turnover coming from offshore
Opinion
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Pravin Gordhan: Eskom to bring in external ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Pravin Gordhan: experts hired to tackle Eskom ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Main Street elated by Mossel Bay gas find
Companies / Energy
4.
Design flaws hobble Eskom’s Medupi and Kusile ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Sanlam poaches MMI and Liberty executives
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Spar makes a splash overseas
Money & Investing

Ramaphosa’s investment drive helps retail sales, says Spar CEO
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.