Companies / Retail & Consumer

Yum misses profit estimates as Pizza Hut promotions weigh on revenue

Analysts expected higher quarterly profit while CEO says sales growth will remain slow

07 February 2019 - 17:35 Agency Staff
The exterior of a Yum Brands Pizza Hut restaurant in Lockport, the US. Picture: DANIEL ACKER/BLOOMBERG
The exterior of a Yum Brands Pizza Hut restaurant in Lockport, the US. Picture: DANIEL ACKER/BLOOMBERG
Image:

Yum Brands missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, as the fast-food chain operator spent aggressively to revive sluggish traffic at Pizza Hut.

Stiff competition from Domino’s Pizza and Papa John’s International has led to a stagnation in same-store sales at Pizza Hut in the past year and Yum has fought back through a slew of promotions.

Still, US same-store sales at Pizza Hut rose only 1% in the fourth quarter. Operating margins at the business fell to 33.1% from 38.8% in the latest reported quarter.

“For both the US and international business, sustainable improvements in sales growth will remain a slow build as we update and reposition the asset base and make the messaging more distinctive,” CEO Greg Creed said.

Meanwhile, Taco Bell, the company’s fastest-growing brand, recorded its strongest growth in same-restaurant sales in seven quarters.

Worldwide same-store sales rose 6% at Taco Bell, easily topping expectations of a 4.35% increase, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Yum has been taking the US-centred Taco Bell’s burrito and tacos menu overseas to replicate the success with its KFC business. This weighed on the unit’s operating margins, which dipped to 31.9% from 33.6% in the quarter.

Strong sales at KFC and Taco Bell helped drive the company’s global comparable store sales up 3%, topping estimates of 2.48%.

The company’s net income fell 23% to $334m in the three months ended December 31. Excluding one-time items, Yum earned 40c per share, widely missing estimates of 95c.

Total revenue fell 1% to $1.56bn, also missing expectations of $1.59bn.

Yum’s shares fell nearly 2% to $93 in early trading on Thursday.

Reuters

Israeli food group offers R4.8bn for Clover

A consortium called Milco is offering the SA food producer’s shareholders R25 per share
Companies
3 days ago

Exit of CEO from Woolworths’ David Jones folly chills investor sentiment

Cyril Ramaphosa presenting a Disney-esque version of SA’s mining sector is not fooling investors
Companies
15 minutes ago

McDonald’s warns of headaches in US as overseas business booms

World's biggest fast-food chain under pressure in its home market
Companies
3 days ago

Fish and marijuana: a winning combination for Canadian producer

Green Relief is cashing in on Canada’s leading position in the legal cannabis industry, growing bumper crops at its eco-friendly aquaponic farm 
Companies
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Total makes significant discovery offshore SA
Companies / Energy
2.
Woolworths loses third David Jones CEO
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Brimstone to review Clover acquisition after ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Reinet to spend another R1.2bn on share buy-backs
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sorbet’s Ian Fuhr moves on to ‘start something ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Taco Bell and KFC lift Yum Brands quarterly results
Companies

Pizza Hut slump hampers Yum as fast-food wars heat up
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.