Yum misses profit estimates as Pizza Hut promotions weigh on revenue

Yum Brands missed analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, as the fast-food chain operator spent aggressively to revive sluggish traffic at Pizza Hut.

Stiff competition from Domino’s Pizza and Papa John’s International has led to a stagnation in same-store sales at Pizza Hut in the past year and Yum has fought back through a slew of promotions.

Still, US same-store sales at Pizza Hut rose only 1% in the fourth quarter. Operating margins at the business fell to 33.1% from 38.8% in the latest reported quarter.

“For both the US and international business, sustainable improvements in sales growth will remain a slow build as we update and reposition the asset base and make the messaging more distinctive,” CEO Greg Creed said.

Meanwhile, Taco Bell, the company’s fastest-growing brand, recorded its strongest growth in same-restaurant sales in seven quarters.

Worldwide same-store sales rose 6% at Taco Bell, easily topping expectations of a 4.35% increase, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Yum has been taking the US-centred Taco Bell’s burrito and tacos menu overseas to replicate the success with its KFC business. This weighed on the unit’s operating margins, which dipped to 31.9% from 33.6% in the quarter.

Strong sales at KFC and Taco Bell helped drive the company’s global comparable store sales up 3%, topping estimates of 2.48%.

The company’s net income fell 23% to $334m in the three months ended December 31. Excluding one-time items, Yum earned 40c per share, widely missing estimates of 95c.

Total revenue fell 1% to $1.56bn, also missing expectations of $1.59bn.

Yum’s shares fell nearly 2% to $93 in early trading on Thursday.

