Sorbet’s Ian Fuhr moves on to ‘start something small’

Franchised beauty salon chain Sorbet will not be affected by the sudden departure of its founder Ian Fuhr.

Fuhr, a serial entrepreneur who founded Sorbet after selling his SuperMart (now called JetMart) clothing chain to Edcon in 2002, has not been part of the day-to-day running of the group for over a year, said Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe. Investment firm Long4Life bought Sorbet, which now comprises 207 stores, in May 2017.

Joffe said he did not foresee any disruption to its operations as Sorbet’s CEO Rudi Rudolph has been in charge for the past few years.

Fuhr said that after 15 years with the business it was time for him to move on. He did not want to go into too many details about what he wanted to do next, saying only that he was not planning to retire and “wanted to start something small to keep myself busy”.

News of Fuhr’s departure came days after the announcement that Sorbet UK was closing its outlets. In a notice on its website, it said a “tough trading and operating environment” played a part in closing its five stores in that country.