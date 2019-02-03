Companies / Retail & Consumer

McDonald’s warns of headaches in US as overseas business booms

Giant battles rival chains at home

03 February 2019 - 19:25 Aishwarya Venugopal
A customer leaves a McDonald’s restaurant in New York. Picture: BLOOMBERG/STEPHANIE KEITH
Bengaluru —McDonald's warned higher labour costs, expenses for remodelling stores and a stronger dollar would weigh on its earnings in 2019, after a strong performance outside the US powered better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

The world's biggest fast-food chain is still struggling in its home market, where it is battling a barrage of promotions from rival chains with offers ranging from $1 coffees to Uber Eats deliveries.

That is being countered by the strength of a global operation which the company has modernised faster and that generated same-store sales growth of 4.4% in the fourth quarter, above expectations of 3.9% — and almost twice the figure of its 14,000 US outlets.

“The persistent strength of non-US markets is especially impressive in light of slowing growth in China and economic softness in Europe, particularly in the UK where McDonald’s business appears nearly unstoppable,” said Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore.

Shares of the company, however, pulled back from initial gains after executives hinted of more trouble ahead in a post-earnings conference call. They were down 0.5% at $181.09 in afternoon trading.

CFO Kevin Ozan said he expected commodity prices to rise by 1% to 2% in the US and about 2% in key international markets, while currency fluctuations would knock 8c-10c per share off earnings in the first quarter and from 13c-15c in the full year.

“We recognised there are significant challenges,” CEO Stephen Easterbrook told analysts.

Worried by drops in customer traffic, the burger chain is remodelling US outlets to introduce digital ordering kiosks, new mobile ordering, pay and pickup services — looking to replicate the success of these moves overseas.

It has removed artificial preservatives from classic burgers, switched to fresh rather than frozen beef and added cheap dollar menus to draw in customers and fend off competition at breakfast time.

A partnership with Uber Eats has begun to improve delivery and overall service times and the company said deliveries were now a $3bn business for its franchise and fully owned stores globally.

Same-store sales in the US, however, are still lagging. They rose just 2.3% in the fourth quarter, the slowest pace in nearly two years and missed Wall Street estimates for the third straight quarter.

Total revenue fell 3% to $5.16bn in the quarter, which was in line with estimates, but dipped largely due to the company selling restaurants to franchisees.

“The industry throughout the year certainly was competitive, both from a price and value perspective,” Easterbrook said.

Reuters

