Struggling economy hits defensive Italtile

SA’s struggling economy has hit one of the JSE’s most defensive retailers, top tiling group Italtile, which reported slow sales over the festive season.

The company, controlled by the Ravazzotti family, saw a strong performance from its upper-end Italtile stores, which compensated for the difficulty faced by its CTM chain, which sells tiles and sanitaryware to SA’s struggling middle class.

It has traditionally been seen as a defensive share. Even when construction slows down, it tends to benefit from people renovating their homes, instead of building new ones.

@Small Talk Daily Research analyst Anthony Clark said the sales at Italtile stores were surprisingly strong and helped offset a weaker performance from the CTM chain.

The CTM chain’s performance over the festive season echoed the results of a broad range of retailers in the consumer sector, which also blamed weak trading conditions for nominal rises in turnover over the festive season.

Rising interest rates, fuel-price hikes and below-inflation pay increases put a big dent in consumer spending power in the past year.

The group, which operates 176 corporate and franchise stores across southern Africa, said a weak economy, along with what it called government “policy uncertainty”, made trading difficult for the six months to end-December. Total retail store turnover nevertheless grew 6.3% and like-on-like retail store turnover was up 4.6%.

Though economic weakness put a ceiling on sales growth, the group still expected headline earnings per share to be 11%-14% higher than the 48.6c it made in the previous matching period.

The group said the rise was “derived from major improvements in efficiencies and robust cost leadership across the business”.

Italtile also received a boost from two recent acquisitions (Ceramic Industries and Ezee Tile Adhesive Manufacturing), resulting in sales for its manufacturing operations rising 106%. It said Ceramic Industries produced “solid results” for the period, with existing customers responding well to its new range of tiles.

Italtile said Ceramic Industries attracted new customers. The sales increase resulted in efficient capacity utilisation across its tile plants, which in turn improved profitability. There was also progress in the performance of its sanitaryware and bath businesses, which were restructured.