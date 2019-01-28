Companies / Retail & Consumer

Report on M&S and Ocado online food-delivery deal boosts shares

Online is Britain's fastest-growing grocery channel and is expected to grow 52% over the next five years

28 January 2019 - 21:08 James Davey
A Marks and Spencer logo on a store in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
A Marks and Spencer logo on a store in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
Image:

 London — The share prices of British retailer Marks & Spencer and online supermarket Ocado rose sharply on Monday after a Sunday newspaper reported they were in talks on the launching of an M&S food delivery service.

M&S rose as much as 2.6% and Ocado 6.7% after the Mail on Sunday said M&S and Ocado executives had been in talks for a few weeks. Both companies declined to comment.

Ocado has a supply and delivery contract with Waitrose, the John Lewis Partnership-owned supermarket, that runs until 2020.

The paper reported that the deal on the table was M&S effectively replacing the Waitrose part of the Ocado business. Waitrose would also not comment.

Online is Britain's fastest-growing grocery channel and expected to grow  52% over the next five years to £17.3bn, according to industry researcher IGD.

Ocado, which has helped to drive online shopping in Britain, has been trying to sell its proprietary technology to international supermarkets for a few years, with new deals seen as key to the company’s valuation.

While M&S's share price is down 5% year on year, Ocado’s has doubled, thanks to four major overseas partnership deals, taking its market capitalisation to about £6.6bn.

M&S sells wine and flowers online as well as clothing, but does not offer a full food-delivery service.

But the retailer has been conducting trials since 2017 .when the company conceded it could no longer ignore the growing online part of the industry.

Steve Rowe, M&S’s CEO, was asked about the retailer's plans for a full online grocery shopping service when the group gave an update on Christmas trading on January 10, revealing another fall in underlying food sales.

“At the moment our basket size is not appropriate for that,” he told reporters.

“Forty-one percent of our customers are shopping for today/tonight. That’s something that doesn't really work in an online proposition. People want a different offer from us,” he said.

But Rowe also said that he was alive to the trend to move more online with food and was keeping “a very close eye on it”.

Independent retail analyst Nick Bubb said Ocado was the obvious company for M&S to talk to. Ocado is chaired by Stuart Rose, a former CEO and chairman of M&S.

“M&S has been doing some online food trials in London ... so either they have worked well enough, in terms of being able to make rapid delivery work, or Steve Rowe has been overruled by the ambitious new food MD, Stuart Machin, who has the ear of [chairman] Archie Norman,” said Bubb.

Since Norman joined M&S in 2017, the company has accelerated the pace of change.

Norman told M&S shareholders last July: “Unless we change and unless we develop the company in the way we want to, in decades to come there will be no M&S.”

Reuters

UK retailers warn no-deal Brexit would risk food security

The British Retail Consortium has warned that food supplies and prices could be disrupted
World
6 hours ago

UK retailer Tesco restructuring threatens 9,000 jobs

About 90 stores to close fish, meat and deli counters
Companies
3 hours ago

Britain’s beleaguered retailers had worst Christmas since 2008

A Barclaycard report shows consumer spending falling as Britons cut back on essentials and supermarket food ahead of Brexit
World
18 days ago

Most read

1.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Tech young turks raise R20m for innovative tenant ...
Companies / Property
3.
AVI earnings slip 7% on constrained consumer ...
Companies
4.
MMI Holdings first major insurance group to ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
From blood and guts to biogas: ibert’s green ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

UK retailers warn no-deal Brexit would risk food security
World / Europe

UK retailer Tesco restructuring threatens 9,000 jobs
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Britain’s beleaguered retailers had worst Christmas since 2008
World / Europe

Sainsbury makes big move for Asda
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.