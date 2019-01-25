Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shares in Five Roses owner plummet after dismal trading update

Fast moving consumer group AVI’s shoe businesses, Green Cross and Spitz, struggled and I&J bet the wrong way on the oil price

25 January 2019 - 10:34 Robert Laing
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Fast moving consumer goods group AVI warned shareholders on Friday morning that its interim sales were flat and its headline earnings would decline by up to 7%.

The downbeat trading statement sent AVI’s share price down 9% to R95.16.

The group, whose brands include Bakers biscuits, Willards chips and Five Roses tea, is scheduled to release its results for the six months to end-December on March 11.

AVI said its interim revenue grew just a fraction, 0.2%, from the R7.3bn it reported for the first half of its 2018 financial year.

It expects to report its interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell to about R3.05 from R3.26, a drop of about 6.5%.

Basic earnings, which will include provisions for the significant restructuring of its Green Cross shoe business, will fall about 7%.

Earnings also suffered from its fishing group I&J locking itself into fuel contracts, thereby losing out when the oil price dropped.

“The trading environment remained difficult with continued pressure on consumer spending resulting in sales volume weakness in many of our businesses and was exacerbated by competitor discounting in some categories,” the company said in its trading statement.

Besides problems at Green Cross, another of AVI’s shoe businesses, Spitz, “was unable to repeat last year’s record December sales volumes”.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Green Cross keeps the name, cuts the workers

Local shoemaker to shed local factory jobs, import from Asia
Business
1 month ago

17 stocks to capitalise on in 2019

After a blowout last year, when the JSE’s all share index tumbled 11.4%, history suggests there could be a big recovery in 2019
Features
15 days ago

Standard Bank and AVI dual-list on A2X

This brings the total number of JSE-listed companies to list on A2X to 13, with shares of the two newest clients trading from November 15
Companies
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
SIM cull knocks Vodacom’s SA revenue
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
PIC struggles to improve quality of corporate ...
Companies
4.
Distressed Edcon appeals to PIC for rescue funding
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Section 12J companies in a bid to prove their ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

AVI shares jump on news of possible asset sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer

AVI grows full-year revenue after lifting prices
Companies / Retail & Consumer

AVI shows brave face despite tough trading conditions
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.