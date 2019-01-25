Shares in Five Roses owner plummet after dismal trading update

Fast moving consumer goods group AVI warned shareholders on Friday morning that its interim sales were flat and its headline earnings would decline by up to 7%.

The downbeat trading statement sent AVI’s share price down 9% to R95.16.

The group, whose brands include Bakers biscuits, Willards chips and Five Roses tea, is scheduled to release its results for the six months to end-December on March 11.

AVI said its interim revenue grew just a fraction, 0.2%, from the R7.3bn it reported for the first half of its 2018 financial year.

It expects to report its interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) fell to about R3.05 from R3.26, a drop of about 6.5%.