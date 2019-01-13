Online sales boost luxury goods group Richemont’s earnings

By comparison, online sales surged from €59m to €694m. Prior to the acquisition of YNAP, the group’s online sales contributed only 1% to total sales, but now make up close to 18%.

The success of its online retail operation has been a long time coming. Though Richemont had been looking to expand its e-commerce operations for a while, luxury brands have generally been cautions when it comes to selling online.

The Deloitte Global Powers of Luxury Goods 2018 report said for much of the past decade, these brands have “struck a sensible balance between exclusivity and accessibility, resulting in strong financial results”. This basically meant they were slow to grow sales online, as they feared they might become “too visible”.

A change in consumer behaviour, however, meant they had to take selling online a lot more seriously.

“As luxury consumers began spending more online, brands were left with no choice but to adapt to their customers’ new purchasing patterns.”

Richemont has been steadily building its online presence. It took a holding in e-commerce retailer Net-a-Porter in 2002 and then took full control in 2010.

In 2015, Richemont sold half of Net-a-Porter to Italian rival, YOOX, in a €1.3bn deal. Though Richemont owned half of the merged entity, it only had 25% of the voting rights, giving YOOX’s shareholders control of YNAP.

The group bought the holding in YNAP it didn’t yet own for €2.69bn in March 2018.